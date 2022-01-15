Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.