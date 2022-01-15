Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvve Holding Corp. is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid technology. Nuvve Holding Corp., formerly known as Newborn Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Nuvve alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $174.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvve will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 2,592.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuvve by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvve by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvve (NVVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.