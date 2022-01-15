NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in NV5 Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 53,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

