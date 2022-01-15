nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after buying an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $23,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 98.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after buying an additional 678,826 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after buying an additional 651,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

