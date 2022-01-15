O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 2,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 976,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

