O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after buying an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average is $121.48. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.