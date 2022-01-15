O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,144.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in KeyCorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 315,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $214,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 179,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

