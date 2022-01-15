O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 116.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 185.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIG stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

