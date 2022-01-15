O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,833 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $212,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $859,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 57.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $432.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.83 and its 200 day moving average is $445.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.