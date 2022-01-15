O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,660 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 200,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

