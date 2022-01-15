O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 133,510 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 133,510 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $95.41 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.