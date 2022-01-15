O3Swap (O3) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.76 or 0.07691671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.64 or 0.99883994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008185 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

