Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oak Street Health in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). William Blair also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

OSH stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,541 shares of company stock worth $16,002,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

