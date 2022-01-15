Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 64.7% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $378.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

