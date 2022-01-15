ODIN PROTOCOL Price Up 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $9,731.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.73 or 0.07715194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.76 or 0.99952299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008374 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

