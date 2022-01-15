OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 16.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 53.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $13.39 on Friday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $79.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

