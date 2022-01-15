OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $50.24 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $26.26 or 0.00060599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

