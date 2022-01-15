Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in December

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

