OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

