OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $214,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,538 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.06 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

