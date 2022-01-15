OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 302 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

NYSE PG opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

