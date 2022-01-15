Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.