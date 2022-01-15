Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 3,530 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 6,337,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $68.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

