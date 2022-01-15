Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,789,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,204. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

