Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 260,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,277,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,357. The company has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

