Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 42,423 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

TJX traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. 6,629,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

