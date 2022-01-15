Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 3,671 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $80.30. 2,914,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

