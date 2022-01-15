Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post sales of $94.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.01 million and the lowest is $31.84 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 788.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $174.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Omeros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Omeros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. 639,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Omeros has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.