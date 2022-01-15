Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00007243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.82 or 0.00343478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,309 coins and its circulating supply is 562,993 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

