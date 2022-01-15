ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $66.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.