Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 2.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) were up 2.9% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $125.00. The stock traded as high as $98.03 and last traded at $97.93. Approximately 542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 364,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.