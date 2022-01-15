Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Phil Skolnick Sells 385 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 385 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $11,738.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OPNT stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 million, a P/E ratio of 541.51 and a beta of 0.51. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

