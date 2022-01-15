Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of NVCR opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NovoCure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.