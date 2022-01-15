O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.44.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $678.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.