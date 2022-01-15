O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.44.

ORLY stock opened at $678.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $668.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

