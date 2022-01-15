Organogenesis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,036 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 653% compared to the typical volume of 935 put options.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

ORGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

