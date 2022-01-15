Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,854,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,462,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $50.50 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43.

