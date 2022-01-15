Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $270,982,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.89 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

