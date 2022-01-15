Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

