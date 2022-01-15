Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

