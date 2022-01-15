Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a growth of 214.5% from the December 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orphazyme A/S by 306.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORPH opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $77.77.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

