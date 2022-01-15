Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,229 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $23,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,408,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 60,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

OCDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.