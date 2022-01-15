Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Osisko Development stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
About Osisko Development
