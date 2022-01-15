Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Development stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.