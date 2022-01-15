Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 1,701.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after buying an additional 1,282,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.