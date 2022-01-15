Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,336. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

