Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTTW traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $14.75. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Ottawa Bancorp has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $41.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

