Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $121.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Overstock.com by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

