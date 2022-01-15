Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

