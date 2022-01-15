PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report sales of $342.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $354.90 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $299.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,059. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

