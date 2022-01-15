PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) vs. AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Financial Analysis

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PagSeguro Digital and AcuityAds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 3 8 0 2.73 AcuityAds 0 2 3 0 2.60

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $53.55, indicating a potential upside of 138.51%. AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 222.98%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.32 billion 5.58 $250.58 million $0.71 31.62 AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.50 $2.76 million $0.18 17.89

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 13.31% 15.24% 6.30% AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats AcuityAds on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

